Autocarro do Dortmund atacado com três explosivos

O autocarro do Borussia Dortmund foi alvo de um ataque a cerca de dez quilómetros do Signal Iduna Park, estádio onde esta noite iria defrontar o Mónaco, em jogo dos quartos de final Liga dos Campeões.



As autoridades adiantam que o defesa central espanhol Marc Bartra sofreu ferimentos num braço e já estará a caminho do hospital. O internacional está fora de perigo.



O jogo previsto para esta terça-feira às 19h45 foi adiado para amanhã às 17h45.



O Borussia de Dortmund confirmou que o futebolista espanhol Marc Bartra ficou ferido na explosão ocorrida junto ao autocarro do clube alemão, quando seguia para o estádio Signal Iduna Park.





Bei der Explosion wurde @MarcBartra verletzt und befindet sich derzeit im Krankenhaus. Gute und schnelle Genesung, Marc! #bvbasm — Borussia Dortmund (@BVB) 11 de abril de 2017







"Marc Bartra ficou ferido na explosão e está atualmente no hospital. Rápida recuperação, Marc", escreveu o Borussia de Dortmund na sua página oficial no Twitter.



O clube anunciou ainda o adiamento do encontro, afirmando que os ingressos para o jogo de hoje continuam válidos.











Fonte da Federação Portuguesa de Futebol garantiu ao Correio da Manhã que Rafael Guerreiro, jogador do Borussia Dortmund, está bem.





Die Leute vor Ort sprechen von einer Nagelbombe, die einen Spieler des #BVB verletzt haben soll. pic.twitter.com/1MR99hOlRs — Memmo (@shlfilm) 11 de abril de 2017





A polícia alemã diz que foram usadas três cargas explosivas quando o autocarro estava a caminho do estádio Signal Iduna Park. Há suspeita de que estes explosivos tenham sido atirados por adeptos do Mónaco. A mesma fonte acrescentou que os vidros do autocarro estilhaçaram, ferindo Bartra.





