Autocarro do Dortmund atacado com três explosivos

Bei der Explosion wurde @MarcBartra verletzt und befindet sich derzeit im Krankenhaus. Gute und schnelle Genesung, Marc! #bvbasm— Borussia Dortmund (@BVB) 11 de abril de 2017
Das Spiel #bvbasm wurde soeben abgesagt. Neuansetzung: Mittwoch, 12.04. 18.45 Uhr. Tickets behalten Gültigkeit. #bvbasm— Borussia Dortmund (@BVB) 11 de abril de 2017
Die Leute vor Ort sprechen von einer Nagelbombe, die einen Spieler des #BVB verletzt haben soll. pic.twitter.com/1MR99hOlRs— Memmo (@shlfilm) 11 de abril de 2017
We hope all is well with @BVB following the incident in Dortmund. #UCL pic.twitter.com/RI26cxhdLr— SL Benfica EN (@slbenfica_en) 11 de abril de 2017
Le parcage manifeste son soutien à Dortmund et son public ! #BVBASM pic.twitter.com/s3pqwvwzTt— AS MONACO (@AS_Monaco) 11 de abril de 2017
.@BVB and @MarcBartra our thoughts are with you. Stay strong.— Sporting CP (@Sporting_CP) 11 de abril de 2017
