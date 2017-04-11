Correio da Manhã

Cm ao Minuto

Sub-categorias

Notícia

Autocarro do Dortmund atacado com três explosivos

Bartra ficou ferido. Jogo com o Mónaco adiado para amanhã. Raphael Guerreiro está bem.
18:55
  • partilhe
  • 0
  • +
O autocarro do Borussia Dortmund foi alvo de um ataque a cerca de dez quilómetros do Signal Iduna Park, estádio onde esta noite iria defrontar o Mónaco, em jogo dos quartos de final Liga dos Campeões. 

As autoridades adiantam que o defesa central espanhol Marc Bartra sofreu ferimentos num braço e já estará a caminho do hospital. O internacional está fora de perigo.

O jogo previsto para esta terça-feira às 19h45 foi adiado para amanhã às 17h45.

O Borussia de Dortmund confirmou que o futebolista espanhol Marc Bartra ficou ferido na explosão ocorrida junto ao autocarro do clube alemão, quando seguia para o estádio Signal Iduna Park.


"Marc Bartra ficou ferido na explosão e está atualmente no hospital. Rápida recuperação, Marc", escreveu o Borussia de Dortmund na sua página oficial no Twitter.

O clube anunciou ainda o adiamento do encontro, afirmando que os ingressos para o jogo de hoje continuam válidos.


Fonte da Federação Portuguesa de Futebol garantiu ao Correio da Manhã que Rafael Guerreiro, jogador do Borussia Dortmund, está bem.

A polícia alemã diz que foram usadas três cargas explosivas quando o autocarro estava a caminho do estádio Signal Iduna Park. Há suspeita de que estes explosivos tenham sido atirados por adeptos do Mónaco. A mesma fonte acrescentou que os vidros do autocarro estilhaçaram, ferindo Bartra.
Solidariedade de Mónaco, Sporting e Benfica

Ainda antes do anúncio do adiamento do jogo para quarta-feira, os adeptos do Mónaco mostraram solidariedade com o Dortmund.









Também Benfica e Sporting utilizaram as redes sociais para mostrar 'fair play' para com a equipa alemã.



pub

pub

Ver todos os comentários
Para comentar tem de ser utilizador registado, se já é faça
Caso ainda não o seja, clique no link e registe-se em 30 segundos. Participe, a sua opinião é importante!
Próxima notícia

Mais notícias

Mais notícias de Cm ao Minuto

pub