Naomi Campbell nua aos 47 anos

It’s nearly here, #love19! Here’s the exceptional @iamnaomicampbell, photographed by @mertalas and @macpiggott, wearing @kegrand’s custom made @azzedinealaiaofficial wedding dress. "I’ve had so many amazing, wonderful people in my life – Nelson Mandela, Azzedine Alaïa – and maybe losing them has made me understand what path it is that I need to take. I believe that they came into my life for a reason and I think I understand the reason more than ever right now," says Naomi on her especial relationship with the late Azzedine Alaia. #love19 on sale 24th January! ??? Fashion Editor @kegrand Make up @ctilburymakeup Hair @marcialuvlocks Casting @bitton

A post shared by LOVE MAGAZINE (@thelovemagazine) on Jan 21, 2018 at 3:05am PST