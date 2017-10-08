Correio da Manhã

Sam Smith namora com o ator Brandon Flynn

Nos últimos dias, os artistas têm sido fotografados aos beijos.
11:44
Depois de ter escrito todo um álbum com músicas sobre ter o coração partido, Sam Smith parece ter encontrado o amor com o novo namorado, o ator da série 13 Razões, Brandon Flynn.

O casal foi dos pares românticos mais falados da semana. Primeiro, foram apanhados aos beijos numa rua de Nova Iorque, nos EUA, dias depois, tiveram um encontro na Broadway que confirmaram através de publicações nas redes sociais.




Sam Smith lançou, no último mês, o seu mais recente álbum Too Good At Goodbyes.

