Sam Smith namora com o ator Brandon Flynn

Depois de ter escrito todo um álbum com músicas sobre ter o coração partido, Sam Smith parece ter encontrado o amor com o novo namorado, o ator da série 13 Razões, Brandon Flynn.
O casal foi dos pares românticos mais falados da semana. Primeiro, foram apanhados aos beijos numa rua de Nova Iorque, nos EUA, dias depois, tiveram um encontro na Broadway que confirmaram através de publicações nas redes sociais.
Just went to see 'Dear Evan Hansen' - out of this universe. I properly snot cried throughout!! @BenSPLATT was sensational xx GO SEE IT— Sam Smith (@samsmithworld) 4 de outubro de 2017
Insanely beautiful story telling. In awe of what happened on that stage last night. Shows like this make me so excited to be a story teller, food for my heart and soul. If you haven't seen it, G-O-N-O-W! And catch @bensplatt generously give his heart, body, and soul! To the whole cast and crew of @dearevanhansen keep doing what you do!
A post shared by Brandon Flynn (@flynnagin11) on
Sam Smith lançou, no último mês, o seu mais recente álbum Too Good At Goodbyes.
