Conheça os nomeados para os Óscares 2018

'A Forma da Água' lidera a corrida com 13 nomeações.

13:20

Foram anunciados esta terça-feira os candidatos aos Óscares de 2018. A atriz Tiffany Haddish e o ator Andy Serkis foram os apresentadores que revelaram os nomeados, numa cerimónia que contou com vários momentos divertidos, em particular quando a anfitriã brincou com algumas dificuldades que teve em ler os nomes dos nomeados. John Bailey, o novo presidente da Academia das Artes e Ciências Cinematográficas, participou no anúncio.O grande favorito é The Shape of Water (em Portugal, A Forma da Água), que conseguiu 13 nomeações, incluindo Melhor Filme, Melhor Atriz, Melhor Atriz Secundária, e Melhor Realizador.Em destaque estão ainda of filmes Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (Três Cartazes à Beira da Estrada), The Darkest Hour (A Hora Mais Negra), Dunkirk, The Post e Lady Bird.A maior surpresa é o filme de terror 'Get Out', com nomeações para Melhor Filme, Melhor Realizador e Melhor Ator Principal.A cerimónia de entrega dos Óscares de 2018 ocorre no na noite de 4 de março, domingo (madrugada de segunda-feira em Lisboa).

Call Me By Your Name

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

Get Out

Lady Bird

Phantom Thread

The Post

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Sally Hawkins - The Shape of Water

Frances McDormand - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Margot Robbie - I, Tonya

Saoirse Ronan - Lady Bird

Meryl Streep - The Post

Timothée Chalamet - Call Me by Your Name

Daniel Day-Lewis - Phantom Thread

Daniel Kaluuya - Get Out

Gary Oldman - Darkest Hour

Denzel Washington - Roman J. Israel, Esq



Melhor Atriz Secundária



Mary J. Blige - Mudbound

Allison Janney - I, Tonya

Leslie Manville - Phantom Thread

Laurie Metcalf - Lady Bird

Octavia Spencer - The Shape of Water





Willem Dafoe - The Florida ProjectWoody Harrelson - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, MissouriRichard Jenkins - The Shape of WaterChristopher Plummer - All the Money in the WorldSamRockwell - ThreeBillboardsOutsideEbbing,Missouri





Melhor Realizador

Christopher Nolan - Dunkirk

Jordan Peele - Get Out

Greta Gerwig - Lady Bird

Paul Thomas Anderson - Phantom Thread

Guillermo del Toro - The Shape of Water





Melhor Cinematografia



Blade Runner 2049

Darkest Hour

Dunkrrk

Mudbound

Shape of Water







Melhor Curta-Metragem



Dekalb Elementary

The 11 O'Clock

My Nephew Emmett

The Silent Child

All Of Us



Melhor Documentário



Faces Places

Icarus

Last Men in Aleppo

Strong Island

Melhor Documentário (curta-metragem)



Edith & Eddie

Heaven is a Traffic Jam

Heroin(e)

Knifeskills

Traffic Stop







Melhor Filme Estrangeiro

A Fantastic Woman (Chile)

On Body and Soul (Hungria)

The Insult (Líbano)

Loveless (Rússia)

The Square (Suécia)





Melhor Filme Animado



The Boss Baby

The Breadwinner

Coco

Ferdinand

Loving Vincen



Melhor Curta-Metragem Animada



Dear Basketbal

Garden Party

Lou,

Negative Space

Revolting Rhymes



Melhor Edição



Baby Driver

Dunkirk

I, Tonya

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri



Melhor Guião Original



The Big Sick

Get Out

Lady Bird

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri



Melhor Guião Adaptado



Call Me By Your Name

The Disaster Artist

Logan

Molly's Game

Mudbound



Melhores Efeitos Visuais



Blade Runner 2049

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Kong: Skull Island

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

War for the Planet of the Apes

Melhor Canção Original



Remember Me (de Coco)

Mystery of Love (de Call Me By Your Name)

This Is Me (de The Greatest Showman)

Mighty River (de Mudbound)

Stand Up For Something (de Marshall)

Melhor Banda Sonora

Dunkirk

Phantom Thread

Star Wars: The Lest Jedi

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Melhor Edição de Som



Baby Driver

Blade Runner 2049

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Melhor Mistura de Som

Baby Driver

Blade Runner 2049

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Melhor Design de Produção

Beuaty and The Beast

Blade Runner 2049

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

Melhor Guarda-Roupa

Beauty and The Beast

Darkest Hour

Phantom Thread

The Shape of Water

Victoria & Abdul

Melhor Caracterização

Darkest Hour

Victoria and Abdul

Wonder