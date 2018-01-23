Correio da Manhã

Conheça os nomeados para os Óscares 2018

'A Forma da Água' lidera a corrida com 13 nomeações.
13:20
Foram anunciados esta terça-feira os candidatos aos Óscares de 2018. A atriz Tiffany Haddish e o ator Andy Serkis foram os apresentadores que revelaram os nomeados, numa cerimónia que contou com vários momentos divertidos, em particular quando a anfitriã brincou com algumas dificuldades que teve em ler os nomes dos nomeados. John Bailey, o novo presidente da Academia das Artes e Ciências Cinematográficas, participou no anúncio.

O grande favorito é The Shape of Water (em Portugal, A Forma da Água), que conseguiu 13 nomeações, incluindo Melhor Filme, Melhor Atriz, Melhor Atriz Secundária, e Melhor Realizador.

Em destaque estão ainda of filmes Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (Três Cartazes à Beira da Estrada), The Darkest Hour (A Hora Mais Negra), Dunkirk, The Post e Lady Bird.

