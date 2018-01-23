Impresso do site do jornal Correio da manhã, em www.cmjornal.pt
Conheça os nomeados para os Óscares 2018
'A Forma da Água' lidera a corrida com 13 nomeações.
13:20
Foram anunciados esta terça-feira os candidatos aos Óscares de 2018. A atriz Tiffany Haddish e o ator Andy Serkis foram os apresentadores que revelaram os nomeados, numa cerimónia que contou com vários momentos divertidos, em particular quando a anfitriã brincou com algumas dificuldades que teve em ler os nomes dos nomeados. John Bailey, o novo presidente da Academia das Artes e Ciências Cinematográficas, participou no anúncio.
O grande favorito é The Shape of Water (em Portugal, A Forma da Água), que conseguiu 13 nomeações, incluindo Melhor Filme, Melhor Atriz, Melhor Atriz Secundária, e Melhor Realizador.
Em destaque estão ainda of filmes Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (Três Cartazes à Beira da Estrada), The Darkest Hour (A Hora Mais Negra), Dunkirk, The Post e Lady Bird.
A maior surpresa é o filme de terror 'Get Out', com nomeações para Melhor Filme, Melhor Realizador e Melhor Ator Principal.
A cerimónia de entrega dos Óscares de 2018 ocorre no na noite de 4 de março, domingo (madrugada de segunda-feira em Lisboa).
Fique a conhecer todos os nomeados:
Melhor Filme
Call Me By Your Name
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
Get Out
Lady Bird
Phantom Thread
The Post
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Melhor Atriz
Sally Hawkins - The Shape of Water Frances McDormand - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri Margot Robbie - I, Tonya Saoirse Ronan - Lady Bird Meryl Streep - The Post
Melhor Ator
Timothée Chalamet - Call Me by Your Name Daniel Day-Lewis - Phantom Thread Daniel Kaluuya - Get Out Gary Oldman - Darkest Hour Denzel Washington - Roman J. Israel, Esq
Melhor Atriz Secundária
Mary J. Blige - Mudbound Allison Janney - I, Tonya Leslie Manville - Phantom Thread Laurie Metcalf - Lady Bird Octavia Spencer - The Shape of Water
Melhor Ator Secundário
Willem Dafoe - The Florida Project Woody Harrelson - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri Richard Jenkins - The Shape of Water Christopher Plummer - All the Money in the World SamRockwell - ThreeBillboardsOutsideEbbing,Missouri
Melhor Realizador Christopher Nolan - Dunkirk Jordan Peele - Get Out Greta Gerwig - Lady Bird Paul Thomas Anderson - Phantom Thread Guillermo del Toro - The Shape of Water
Melhor Cinematografia
Blade Runner 2049 Darkest Hour Dunkrrk Mudbound Shape of Water
Melhor Curta-Metragem
Dekalb Elementary The 11 O'Clock My Nephew Emmett The Silent Child All Of Us
Melhor Documentário
Faces Places Icarus Last Men in Aleppo Strong Island
Melhor Documentário (curta-metragem) Edith & Eddie Heaven is a Traffic Jam Heroin(e) Knifeskills Traffic Stop
Melhor Filme Estrangeiro
A Fantastic Woman (Chile) On Body and Soul (Hungria) The Insult (Líbano) Loveless (Rússia) The Square (Suécia)
Melhor Filme Animado
The Boss Baby The Breadwinner Coco Ferdinand Loving Vincen
Melhor Curta-Metragem Animada
Dear Basketbal Garden Party Lou, Negative Space Revolting Rhymes
Melhor Edição
Baby Driver Dunkirk I, Tonya The Shape of Water Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Melhor Guião Original
The Big Sick Get Out Lady Bird The Shape of Water Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Melhor Guião Adaptado
Call Me By Your Name The Disaster Artist Logan Molly's Game Mudbound
Melhores Efeitos Visuais
Blade Runner 2049 Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 Kong: Skull Island Star Wars: The Last Jedi War for the Planet of the Apes
Melhor Canção Original
Remember Me (de Coco) Mystery of Love (de Call Me By Your Name) This Is Me (de The Greatest Showman) Mighty River (de Mudbound) Stand Up For Something (de Marshall)
Melhor Banda Sonora Dunkirk Phantom Thread Star Wars: The Lest Jedi The Shape of Water Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Melhor Edição de Som
Baby Driver Blade Runner 2049 Dunkirk The Shape of Water Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Melhor Mistura de Som Baby Driver Blade Runner 2049 Dunkirk The Shape of Water Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Melhor Design de Produção
Beuaty and The Beast Blade Runner 2049 Darkest Hour Dunkirk
Melhor Guarda-Roupa Beauty and The Beast Darkest Hour Phantom Thread The Shape of Water Victoria & Abdul
Melhor Caracterização Darkest Hour Victoria and Abdul Wonder
Foram anunciados esta terça-feira os candidatos aos Óscares de 2018. A atriz Tiffany Haddish e o ator Andy Serkis foram os apresentadores que revelaram os nomeados, numa cerimónia que contou com vários momentos divertidos, em particular quando a anfitriã brincou com algumas dificuldades que teve em ler os nomes dos nomeados. John Bailey, o novo presidente da Academia das Artes e Ciências Cinematográficas, participou no anúncio.
O grande favorito é The Shape of Water (em Portugal, A Forma da Água), que conseguiu 13 nomeações, incluindo Melhor Filme, Melhor Atriz, Melhor Atriz Secundária, e Melhor Realizador.
Em destaque estão ainda of filmes Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (Três Cartazes à Beira da Estrada), The Darkest Hour (A Hora Mais Negra), Dunkirk, The Post e Lady Bird.
A maior surpresa é o filme de terror 'Get Out', com nomeações para Melhor Filme, Melhor Realizador e Melhor Ator Principal.
A cerimónia de entrega dos Óscares de 2018 ocorre no na noite de 4 de março, domingo (madrugada de segunda-feira em Lisboa).
Fique a conhecer todos os nomeados:
Melhor Filme
Call Me By Your Name
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
Get Out
Lady Bird
Phantom Thread
The Post
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Melhor Atriz
Sally Hawkins - The Shape of Water Frances McDormand - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri Margot Robbie - I, Tonya Saoirse Ronan - Lady Bird Meryl Streep - The Post
Melhor Ator
Timothée Chalamet - Call Me by Your Name Daniel Day-Lewis - Phantom Thread Daniel Kaluuya - Get Out Gary Oldman - Darkest Hour Denzel Washington - Roman J. Israel, Esq
Melhor Atriz Secundária
Mary J. Blige - Mudbound Allison Janney - I, Tonya Leslie Manville - Phantom Thread Laurie Metcalf - Lady Bird Octavia Spencer - The Shape of Water
Melhor Ator Secundário
Willem Dafoe - The Florida Project Woody Harrelson - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri Richard Jenkins - The Shape of Water Christopher Plummer - All the Money in the World SamRockwell - ThreeBillboardsOutsideEbbing,Missouri
Melhor Realizador Christopher Nolan - Dunkirk Jordan Peele - Get Out Greta Gerwig - Lady Bird Paul Thomas Anderson - Phantom Thread Guillermo del Toro - The Shape of Water
Melhor Cinematografia
Blade Runner 2049 Darkest Hour Dunkrrk Mudbound Shape of Water
Melhor Curta-Metragem
Dekalb Elementary The 11 O'Clock My Nephew Emmett The Silent Child All Of Us
Melhor Documentário
Faces Places Icarus Last Men in Aleppo Strong Island
Melhor Documentário (curta-metragem) Edith & Eddie Heaven is a Traffic Jam Heroin(e) Knifeskills Traffic Stop
Melhor Filme Estrangeiro
A Fantastic Woman (Chile) On Body and Soul (Hungria) The Insult (Líbano) Loveless (Rússia) The Square (Suécia)
Melhor Filme Animado
The Boss Baby The Breadwinner Coco Ferdinand Loving Vincen
Melhor Curta-Metragem Animada
Dear Basketbal Garden Party Lou, Negative Space Revolting Rhymes
Melhor Edição
Baby Driver Dunkirk I, Tonya The Shape of Water Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Melhor Guião Original
The Big Sick Get Out Lady Bird The Shape of Water Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Melhor Guião Adaptado
Call Me By Your Name The Disaster Artist Logan Molly's Game Mudbound
Melhores Efeitos Visuais
Blade Runner 2049 Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 Kong: Skull Island Star Wars: The Last Jedi War for the Planet of the Apes
Melhor Canção Original
Remember Me (de Coco) Mystery of Love (de Call Me By Your Name) This Is Me (de The Greatest Showman) Mighty River (de Mudbound) Stand Up For Something (de Marshall)
Melhor Banda Sonora Dunkirk Phantom Thread Star Wars: The Lest Jedi The Shape of Water Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Melhor Edição de Som
Baby Driver Blade Runner 2049 Dunkirk The Shape of Water Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Melhor Mistura de Som Baby Driver Blade Runner 2049 Dunkirk The Shape of Water Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Melhor Design de Produção
Beuaty and The Beast Blade Runner 2049 Darkest Hour Dunkirk
Melhor Guarda-Roupa Beauty and The Beast Darkest Hour Phantom Thread The Shape of Water Victoria & Abdul
Melhor Caracterização Darkest Hour Victoria and Abdul Wonder