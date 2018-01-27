A transformação radical de um pai que perdeu 37 quilos em seis meses

When I signed up for this transphormation challenge it wasn't with just an end goal in mind. . I wanted to take my life back. . I know it will sound cliche but the line "get busy living or get busy dying" from Shawshank Redemption kept repeating in my head. . I'm going to be 40 in a couple months. . I have some huge goals left to reach and expand beyond in this life. . I knew I wouldn't even touch on so many of those if I kept up the lifestyle I was living. . I was tired of being tired. . I got so freaking tired of feeling like I was selling myself short. . What motivated me then? . It's our reasons that push us past our comfort zones. . Not just mere motivation. . Motivation fades. . But powerful enough reasons will push us to move mountains. . Usually that mountain is our own self. . When I signed up for this transphormation yes I wanted to gain my confidence back, feel healthy, be around for as many years as I can for my kids.... . But beyond I want to keep shattering the glass roof. . I want to know what will happen when I push far beyond my comfort zone. . This is just the beginning. . So. Thank you @1stphorm for giving me a redo...a new season unlike any before. Thank you for showing this fat dude on the left that it's ok to dream again, to not only make plans but to act on them daily and take home a daily win. #iam1stphorm #100to0 #1stphorm #wedothework #mytransphormationstartstoday #weightlossjourney

