Bloco de apartamentos arde no centro de Manchester

Fogo começou no 10.º andar de um edifício de 12 pisos.

17:28

Um edifício residencial de 12 andares ardeu tarde deste sábado no centro de Manchester. Segundo os bombeiros, o fogo, que começou no 10º piso, destruiu vários nos apartamentos a partir do nono andar do prédio, que fica na Joiner Street.



Os bombeiros de Manchester anunciaram que a situação estava controlada por volta das 18h00 locais, a mesma hora em Portugal.





The fire had spread to multiple floors but we have things well under control here. Firefighters along with colleagues from the Police and Ambulance service have done an amazing job to tackle this difficult incident! More updates to follow... pic.twitter.com/lgBOPX54Hq — Manchester Fire (@manchesterfire) December 30, 2017

Roads now closed, hoses are on the fire as crew are on a lift. Blaze has calmed considerably. Well done @manchesterfire pic.twitter.com/egrXHxVmiX — Rachel Fox (@therealdaftbear) December 30, 2017

A área foi selada e não há, para já, registo de feridos.Nas redes sociais, circulam várias fotos e vídeos do incêndio.