Bloco de apartamentos arde no centro de Manchester

Fogo começou no 10.º andar de um edifício de 12 pisos.
17:28

Um edifício residencial de 12 andares ardeu tarde deste sábado no centro de Manchester. Segundo os bombeiros, o fogo, que começou no 10º piso, destruiu vários nos apartamentos a partir do nono andar do prédio, que fica na Joiner Street.

Os bombeiros de Manchester anunciaram que a situação estava controlada por volta das 18h00 locais, a mesma hora em Portugal.




A área foi selada e não há, para já, registo de feridos.

Nas redes sociais, circulam várias fotos e vídeos do incêndio.




