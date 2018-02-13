Cão morre ao enfrentar urso para salvar o dono

Peter está a tornar-se um "herói" nas redes sociais.

12:11

So our friends lost their sweet setter Pete today. He and some other dogs surprised a black bear while on a hike. Pete bravely protected the rest of the crew who got to safety. Pete later succumbed to his injuries. He was an older guy and went out a true hero. RIP PETE THE HERO! pic.twitter.com/a3W5q9DHbc — Ben White (@morningmoneyben) 12 de fevereiro de 2018

É uma história que está a emocionar a Internet: Peter, um cão idoso, enfrentou um urso negro para salvar outros cães e o dono, durante um passeio no estado de Nova Iorque, nos EUA.O ato corajoso foi partilhado numa publicação do Instagram pela família de acolhimento de Peter, em espécie de homenagem ao animal, que perdeu a vida para que os outros cães e o humano saíssem em segurança do ataque."Hoje perdemos o nosso corajoso e velhinho Pete. Os cães aperceberam-se da presença de um urso negro junto ao local onde estávamos a passear esta manhã. Eu não dei conta, provavelmente por causa da chuva. O Peter aproximou-se e manteve-o parado enquanto eu fugia para um lugar seguro com os outros cães. Quando senti que estava seguro, voltei e consegui afastar o urso mas o Pete estava ferido gravemente", pode ler-se na legenda da fotografia partilhada pelo serviço de tratamento de animais "Me & My Shadow", que eram os cuidadores do cão.O animal ainda foi levado para o hospital, mas foi em vão. Acabou por ser eutanasiado por decisão do médico e da família, que já o tinha acolhido com alguma idade, há pouco mais de um ano.A história do "cão herói" tomou proporções tais que até o jornalista norte-americano Ben White partilhou a imagem do animal nas suas redes sociais."O Pete protegeu com bravura o resto do grupo que conseguiu manter-se em segurança. Ele era um cão velhinho que se transformou num verdadeiro herói. Descansa em paz "Pete, o Herói", escreveu o jornalista, apresentando as condolências aos donos do animal, seus amigos.