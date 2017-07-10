Chuvas torrenciais causam inundações em França

Tu sors du métro comme tu rentres dans une piscine :— Nora (@NoraLhaneche) July 9, 2017
Tu dois prendre une douche.#orage #deluge #pluie #paris #metro pic.twitter.com/sTV7mmlqVA
Downpours in Paris. Metro stations and roads flooded and they still driving crazily pic.twitter.com/RsVKTFz5MG— Ben McPartland (@McPBen) July 10, 2017
#orage à #Paris #portedepantin hier via @tiphaniemoreau je trouve que @meteofrance a tardé dans sa mise en vigilance orange pic.twitter.com/svn6V1Zbyh— Zohor Goulamhoussen (@Gzohor) July 10, 2017
pub