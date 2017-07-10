Correio da Manhã

Mundo

Sub-categorias

Notícia

Chuvas torrenciais causam inundações em França

Várias estações de metro de Paris estão encerradas. Ruas ficaram alagadas.
Por J.C.M.|10.07.17
  • partilhe
  • 2
  • +
As chuvas torrenciais que se abateram sobre França desde a noite deste domingo causaram graves perturbações em várias cidades, sobretudo em Paris e Nantes.

Na capital francesa, as águas escorreram pelas escadarias das estações de metro, obrigando ao encerramento de várias estações durante a noite, situação que ainda se mantém durante a manhã.

Vídeos e fotos publicadas nas redes sociais mostram o estado de várias ruas e estações de metro parisienses.

O jornal Le Figaro diz mesmo que a quantidade de chuva que caiu durante a noite - 49,2 mm em apenas uma hora - é um novo recorde registado na cidade.









pub

pub

Ver todos os comentários
Para comentar tem de ser utilizador registado, se já é faça
Caso ainda não o seja, clique no link e registe-se em 30 segundos. Participe, a sua opinião é importante!
Próxima notícia

Mais notícias

Mais notícias de Mundo

pub