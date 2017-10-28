Equipa da NBA sofre acidente de avião

Hey @NASA @neiltyson @BillNye— Steven Adams (@RealStevenAdams) 28 de outubro de 2017
We had a rough flight to say the least.
30000 feet in the air.
Flying to chicago.
What caused this? pic.twitter.com/uEVrEm7noi
What possibly could we have hit in the SKY at this time of night? Everyone is Safe, Though. "All Praise Due" #ThunderStrong
Uma publicação partilhada por Carmelo Anthony (@carmeloanthony) a
Que animal/cosa vuela a la misma altura que un avion y puede causar esto??? pic.twitter.com/rb9P5i9Sl4— Alex Abrines (@alexabrines) 28 de outubro de 2017
pub
pub
pub