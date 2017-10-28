Correio da Manhã

Mundo

Sub-categorias

Notícia

Equipa da NBA sofre acidente de avião

Boeing 757-200 chocou contra um pássaro. Avião ficou bastante danificado.
12:24
  • partilhe
  • 0
  • +
A noite de sexta-feira não foi fácil para os basquetebolistas do Okhlahoma City Thunder, uma equipa da NBA.

Os jogadores regressavam a Chicago, após um jogo em Minnesota, contra os Minnesota Timberwolves, quando o avião onde viajavam embateu contra um pássaro, provocando vários danos na viatura.

Apesar do susto, a equipa chegou sã e salva ao destino. Já o Boeing 757-200 ficou completamente amolgado na parte frontal.

Nas redes sociais, os atletas publicaram várias fotografias que exibiam os danos provocados pela colisão.




https://twitter.com/jhuestis/status/924156235817111552/photo/1?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dn.pt%2Fdesporto%2Finterior%2Faviao-de-equipa-da-nba-danificado-apos-colisao-com-um-passaro-8879187.html

What possibly could we have hit in the SKY at this time of night? Everyone is Safe, Though. "All Praise Due" #ThunderStrong

Uma publicação partilhada por Carmelo Anthony (@carmeloanthony) a






pub

pub

Ver todos os comentários
Para comentar tem de ser utilizador registado, se já é faça
Caso ainda não o seja, clique no link e registe-se em 30 segundos. Participe, a sua opinião é importante!

Mais notícias

Mais notícias de Mundo

pub