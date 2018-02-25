Esquiador olímpico salva cães criados para consumo humano

Gus Kenworthy e o namorado resgataram 90 cães que vão ter uma nova vida nos EUA e Canadá.

11:55

O esquiador olímpico Gus Kenworthy, que está a competir nos Jogos Olímpicos de Pyeongchang, na Coreia do Sul, ajudou a salvar 90 cães que se destinavam a serem consumidos por humanos naquele país.O atleta, de 26 anos, explicou todo o processo na sua conta pessoal no Instagram, explicando que "não queria impor os seus ideais" aos locais mas que os cães daquela fábrica eram mantidos em condições deploráveis. "Os cães estão malnutridos, são enfiados em jauas e expostos ao frio e ao calor", exemplificou Kenworthy.O atleta juntou-se à organização "Humane Society International" e conseguiu salvar as nove dezenas de cães que eram mantidos numa quinta perto de Seul, capital do país. O dono desta aceitou vender a produção e encerrar a "fábrica".Gus adotou uma cadela, a quem deu o nome de Beemo, e os outros animais vão ter uma nova vida nos Estados Unidos e no Canadá.De acordo com Kenworthy, é preciso chamar a atenção para a questão da crueldade para com os animais e, só na Coreia do Sul, há 17 mil "fábricas" onde os cães estão a ser criados para serem consumidos por humanos.