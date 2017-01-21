Correio da Manhã

Instrutora de fitness prova que 'nem tudo o que parece é'

Fotografia partilhada nas redes sociais desafia padrões de beleza.
15:55
Uma instrutora de fitness decidiu desafiar os padrões de beleza e partilhou uma fotomontagem onde aparece de pé e sentada. O objetivo de Anna Victoria era mostrar que a mesma pessoa pode ter formas diferentes consoante a posição em que se encontra.

"Esta sou eu 1% das vezes e esta sou eu 99% das vezes", escreveu a instrutora na foto que já se tornou viral nas redes sociais e que conta com o apoio de mulheres de todo o mundo.
"Os homens têm de perceber isto", escreveu uma seguidora.

Anna nasceu no estado norte-americano da Califórnia e partilha diariamente fotografias de treinos para manter a forma nas redes sociais.

Me 1% of the time vs. 99% of the time. And I love both photos equally. Good or bad angles don't change your worth ?? I recently came across an article talking about how one woman stated she refuses to accept her flaws, because she doesn't see them as flaws at all. I LOVED that because it sends such a powerful message that our belly rolls, cellulite, stretch marks are nothing to apologize for, to be ashamed of, or to be obsessed with getting rid of! As I'm getting older, I have cellulite and stretch marks that aren't going away, and I welcome them. They represent a life fully lived (for 28 years so far :)) and a healthy life and body at that. How can I be mad at my body for perfectly normal "flaws"? This body is strong, can run miles, can lift and squat and push and pull weight around, and it's happy not just because of how it looks, but because of how it feels. So when you approach your journey, I want you to remember these things: I will not punish my body I will fuel it I will challenge it AND I will love it If you're following my page, you're a part of helping me spread this message and creating this movement - thank you. #fbggirls www.annavictoria.com/guides

