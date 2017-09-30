Correio da Manhã

Mãe partilha foto do seu corpo horas depois de dar à luz

Elise Raquel tinha tido o terceiro filho há poucas horas.
30.09.17
Uma mulher australiana partilhou nas redes sociais uma imagem sua apenas horas depois de ter dado à luz o seu terceiro filho. Elise Raquel colocou a fotografia no Instagram para alertar para a necessidade das mulheres falarem sobre as alterações dos corpos após os partos.

A mulher tinha acabado de ter Willa e pediu a um fotógrafo especializado em nascimentos para captar o momento afirmando estar no seu estado "mais cru e vulnerável".

"Estava com dores e assoberbada com as emoções. É estranho continuar a ver-me com barriga mesmo quando já temos o nosso bebé nos braços. Mesmo depois de já o ter feito três vezes", escreve Elise no Instagram a acompanhar a imagem.

"Todos nos dizem 'És nova e vais perder o peso num instante!', mas isso não aconteceu comigo. [...] Percebi finalmente que o corpo do pós-parto não é algo que se deve esconder", acrescentou.

Na imagem Elise surge ainda com uma barriga pronunciada e com marcas. "Não tenho vergonha do meu corpo", conclui.

Let's talk postpartum bodies! I asked @belleverdiglionephotography to take this photo, just hours after giving birth to Willa, in my rawest and most vulnerable state. I was in pain and I was overcome by a flood of emotions. Elated to have welcomed our beautiful girl and so empowered and proud of what my body and I had just done! It's a strange feeling to look down and still see a bump, even though you're holding your baby in your arms, even after doing it three times. It's not easy to go home with a baby and still have to wear maternity clothes. With my first I was adamant I would just "bounce back". Everyone would say "you're young, you'll loose the baby weight in no time!" But you know what, I didn't, I never have in fact. With each baby I've gained a few more kilos and a few more stretch marks. I used to feel the need to cover up in this newborn stage, I didn't want to see my body in this state, so why would anyone else? It's taken me three babies, but I've finally realised this postpartum body isn't something to hide! I am beyond proud for what this body has given and sacralised. I am thankful that my body is able to carry and birth babies naturally. I am NOT ashamed of my (many) new stripes and my postpartum body. And neither should you! Let's celebrate postpartum bodies, in all their glory. The female body is incredible and I am so proud of what mine has done!

A post shared by Formerly eliseraquel (@raisingyoungloves) on


