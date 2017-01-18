Correio da Manhã

Mãe partilha mensagem após sofrer depressão pós-parto

Alexandra quis mostrar “o lado negro” da maternidade.
10:01
Uma imagem partilhada por Alexandra Brea na rede social Instagram e que mostra "o lado negro" da maternidade tornou-se viral. A jovem norte-americana, que sofreu de depressão pós-parto, colocou uma foto em que surge ao lado do filho de 18 meses e em que é possível ver os efeitos que a gravidez teve na sua barriga.

"Muitos de vocês devem estar a pensar por que razão partilhei esta foto, mas demorei 18 meses até chegar aqui. Dezoito meses para não chorar quando olho para o espelho, 18 meses para finalmente me sentir bem comigo mesma novamente", começa por desabafar Alexandra.

No desabafo tocante que pretende mostrar que "as outras mães não estão sozinhas" e que também elas podem deprimir após o nascimento do bebé, a mulher garante ainda que "as coisas vão ficar melhor".

Os comentários na rede social são de apoio a Alexandra, com muitas mulheres a reverem-se no texto publicado.

Well, I know a lot of you guys are probably thinking 'why would she post this picture', but, it took me 18 months to get here, 18 months to not cry when I look in the mirror, 18 months to finally feel beautiful in my own skin again! No one warns you about the dark sides of motherhood and pregnancy.. no one gives you a heads up on how much you change physically and mentally after you become a mother. It's been a long and hard postpartum ride for me.. 18 months after my first son and 5 months after my second son I feel like I can finally see the light ? and it genuinely feels amazing cheers to you mamas who are battling postpartum depression and still getting up everyday for your children! Cheers to you mamas who still cry about the marks on your skin from birthing your perfect babies! Cheer to motherhood, cheers to knowing that this too shall pass! And things will get better #motherhood #breastmilk #breastfeeding #normalizebreastfeeding #mommyandme #tigerstripes #postpartum #postpartumdepression #babies #mombod #proud #inlove

