Mãe partilha mensagem após sofrer depressão pós-parto

Uma imagem partilhada por Alexandra Brea na rede social Instagram e que mostra "o lado negro" da maternidade tornou-se viral. A jovem norte-americana, que sofreu de depressão pós-parto, colocou uma foto em que surge ao lado do filho de 18 meses e em que é possível ver os efeitos que a gravidez teve na sua barriga."Muitos de vocês devem estar a pensar por que razão partilhei esta foto, mas demorei 18 meses até chegar aqui. Dezoito meses para não chorar quando olho para o espelho, 18 meses para finalmente me sentir bem comigo mesma novamente", começa por desabafar Alexandra.No desabafo tocante que pretende mostrar que "as outras mães não estão sozinhas" e que também elas podem deprimir após o nascimento do bebé, a mulher garante ainda que "as coisas vão ficar melhor".Os comentários na rede social são de apoio a Alexandra, com muitas mulheres a reverem-se no texto publicado.