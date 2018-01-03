Correio da Manhã

Trump diz que o seu botão nuclear é maior que o de Kim Jong-un

Presidente dos EUA também ameaçou que poderia cortar nas ajudas à Palestina.
Por Daniela Espírito Santo|01:18
Donald Trump respondeu, esta terça-feira, ao líder da Coreia do Norte, que garantiu que tinha o botão nuclear em cima da sua secretária. O Presidente dos EUA respondeu dizendo que também tem um botão nuclear e que o seu é "bem maior e mais poderoso que o dele [Kim Jong-un]".




"O líder da Coreia do Norte, Kim Jong Un, disse que o seu 'botão nuclear está sempre em cima da secretária'. Alguém do seu regime esgotado e esfomeado regime que o informe que eu também tenho um botão nuclear, mas que é bem maior e mais poderoso que o dele. E o meu funciona!", explicou o líder norte-americano.

Para além da Coreia, Trump abordou, igualmente, a questão palestiniana, dizendo que, "todos os anos", os EUA pagam "centenas de milhões de dólares" para ajudar a Palestina, sem receber "estima ou respeito". "Com os palestinianos a nem quererem falar de paz, por que devemos fazer estes pagamentos massivos?", indagou.


