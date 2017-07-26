Trump proíbe pessoas transgénero de servir no Exército norte-americano

Presidente dos EUA anunciou decisão via Twitter.

14:28

O Presidente dos EUA, Donald Trump, anunciou via Twitter que as pessoas transgénero não são bem-vindas no exército norte-americano.



Na sua conta naquela rede social, Trump diz que a decisão surge depois de ter consultado "generais e peritos militares". A justificação que dá prende-se com custos médicos "tremendos".



"O Governo dos Estados Unidos não vai aceitar ou permitir indivíduos transgénero em qualquer área do exército. Os nossos militares devem focar-se em conseguir esmagadoras e decisivas vitórias e não podem ser sobrecarregados com os custos médicos tremendos e pela disrupção que implicaria receber trangéneros nas forças militares", disse, numa série de twits enviados esta quarta-feira.



After consultation with my Generals and military experts, please be advised that the United States Government will not accept or allow...... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2017







....Transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military. Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2017







....victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail. Thank you — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2017





