Trump proíbe pessoas transgénero de servir no Exército norte-americano

Presidente dos EUA anunciou decisão via Twitter.
14:28

O Presidente dos EUA, Donald Trump, anunciou via Twitter que as pessoas transgénero não são bem-vindas no exército norte-americano

Na sua conta naquela rede social, Trump diz que a decisão surge depois de ter consultado "generais e peritos militares". A justificação que dá prende-se com custos médicos "tremendos". 

"O Governo dos Estados Unidos não vai aceitar ou permitir indivíduos transgénero em qualquer área do exército. Os nossos militares devem focar-se em conseguir esmagadoras e decisivas vitórias e não podem ser sobrecarregados com os custos médicos tremendos e pela disrupção que implicaria receber trangéneros nas forças militares", disse, numa série de twits enviados esta quarta-feira.







 

