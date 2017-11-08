Correio da Manhã

Mundo

Sub-categorias

Notícia

Vítima de bullying ganha fama e faz furor no Instagram

Dru Presta quer mostrar que pode pertencer ao mundo da moda independentemente da altura que tem.
16:45
  • partilhe
  • 0
  • +
Dru Presta tem pouco mais de um metro de altura e sempre sofreu de preconceito devido ao seu tamanho. Agora, a jovem natural de Reno, EUA, começa a dar os primeiros passos no mundo da moda. A rapariga de 21 anos quer mostrar que se "pode ser sexy de qualquer tamanho" e mudou-se para Los Angeles para investir na carreira de modelo. 

Dru nasceu com acondroplasia, uma forma de nanismo, mas sempre teve o sonho de pertencer ao mundo da moda, apesar da doença que tem. 

Em Los Angeles, começou a estudar Fashion Marketing e a fazer alguns trabalhos como modelo. Agora já conta com mais de 10 mil seguidores no Instagram. Com as partilhas na rede social, Dru espera conseguir que as pessoas percebam que se pode fazer parte do mundo da moda independentemente da altura.

Strong independent women can look at other beauty and not question there own. Growing up I always envied everyone else with being able to do everything I work 2X as hard for everyday. The mental abuse I put on myself was insane. Moving to LA I was given the freedom to be who I want with no judgement. A weight lifted off my shoulders after 16 years. Mental abuse is no joke. It can tear someone down to the lowest. You never know what someone is going through. Surround yourself with people and an environment that loves you unconditionally. Be kind. Be a bad ass boss. And love with no judgement. Show em what you can do ?? My photographer that always reminds me to be a bad ass b*tch: @maxdufner #badassbossbitch #doyou #bodylove #mamiboss

A post shared by Dru Presta (@g0lden.bebe) on


"Decidi entrar nesta área porque não quero que mais ninguém sinta que não se pode expressar como aconteceu comigo", refere a jovem, que é a única a sofrer desde síndrome na família. 


pub

pub

Ver todos os comentários
Para comentar tem de ser utilizador registado, se já é faça
Caso ainda não o seja, clique no link e registe-se em 30 segundos. Participe, a sua opinião é importante!

Mais notícias

Mais notícias de Mundo

pub