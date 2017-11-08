Vítima de bullying ganha fama e faz furor no Instagram

Strong independent women can look at other beauty and not question there own. Growing up I always envied everyone else with being able to do everything I work 2X as hard for everyday. The mental abuse I put on myself was insane. Moving to LA I was given the freedom to be who I want with no judgement. A weight lifted off my shoulders after 16 years. Mental abuse is no joke. It can tear someone down to the lowest. You never know what someone is going through. Surround yourself with people and an environment that loves you unconditionally. Be kind. Be a bad ass boss. And love with no judgement. Show em what you can do ?? My photographer that always reminds me to be a bad ass b*tch: @maxdufner #badassbossbitch #doyou #bodylove #mamiboss

A post shared by Dru Presta (@g0lden.bebe) on Sep 8, 2017 at 4:13pm PDT