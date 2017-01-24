Conheça os nomeados para os Óscares 2017

Jennifer Hudson, Brie Larson, Emmanuel Lubezki, Jason Reitman e Ken Watanabe juntaram-se à Presidente da Academia Cheyl Boon Isaacs para anunciar os nomeados.



Fique a conhecê-los:



Melhor Filme



Foram anuciados esta terça-feira os candidatos aos Óscares de 2017. Os nomeados e vencedores de edições anteriores do mais desejado galardão do mundo do cinema

La La Land

Moonlight

Manchester by the Sea

Arrival

Lion

Hacksaw Ridge

Hidden Figures

Fences

Hell or High Water



Melhor Atriz



Emma Stone, La La Land

Natalie Portman, Jackie

Amy Adams, Arrival

Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins

Isabelle Huppert, Elle



Melhor Ator



Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea

Denzel Washington, Fences

Ryan Gosling, La La Land

Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic

Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge