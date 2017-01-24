Conheça os nomeados para os Óscares 2017

Melhor Atriz Secundária
Viola Davis, Fences
Naomie Harris, Moonlight
Nicole Kidman, Lion
Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures
Michelle Williams, Manchester By the Sea
Melhor Ator Secundário
Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water
Mahershala Ali, Moonlight
Dev Patel, Lion
Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals
Melhor Realizador
Arrival, Denis Villenuve
Hacksaw Ridge, Mel Gibson
La La Land, Damien Chazelle
Manchester by the Sea, Kenneth Monergan
Moonlight, Barry Jenkins
Melhor Cinematografia
Arrival
La La Land
Lion
Moonlight
Melhor Curta-Metragem
Ennemis Interieurs
La femme et le TGV
Silent Nights
Sing
Timecode
Melhor Documentário
Fire at Sea
I Am Not YOur Negro
Life, Animated
OJ: Made in America
13th
Melhor Documentário (curta-metragem)
Extremis
4.1 Miles
Joe's Violin
Watani: My Homeland
The White Helmets
Melhor Filme Estrangeiro
Land of Mine
A Man Called Ove
The Salesman
Tanna
Toni Erdmann
Melhor Filme Animado
Kubo and the Two Strings
Moana
My Life as a Zucchini
The Red Turtle
Zootopia
Melhor Curta-Metragem Animada
Blind Vaysha
Borrowed Time
Pear Cider and Cigarettes
Pearl
Piper
Melhor Edição
Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or High Water
La La Land
Moonlight
Melhor Guião Original
Hell or High Water, Taylor Sheridan
La La Land, Damien Chazelle
The Lobster, Yorgos Lanthimos, Epthimis Filippou
Manchester By the Sea, Kenneth Lonergan
20th Century Women, Mike Mills
Melhor Guião Adaptado
Moonlight
Lion
Hacksaw Ridge
Arrival
Fences
Hidden Figures
Melhores Efeitos Visuais
Deepwater Horizon
Doctor Strange
The Jungle Book
Kubo and the Two Strings
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Melhor Canção Original
"Audition (The Fools Who Dream)", La La Land
"Can't Stop the Feeling," Trolls
"City of Stars," La La Land
"The Empty Chair," Jim, The James Foley Story
"How Far I'll Go," Moana
Melhor Trilha Sonora
Jackie
La La Land
Lion
Moonlight
Passengers
Melhor Edição de Som
Arrival
Deepwater Horizon
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Sulley
Melhor Mistura de Som
Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi
Melhor Design de Produção
Arrival
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Hail, Caesar!
La La Land
Passengers
Melhor Guarda-Roupa
Allied
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Florence Foster Jenkins
Jackie
La La Land
Melhor Caracterização
A Man Called Ove
Star Trek Beyond
Suicide Squad