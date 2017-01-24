Correio da Manhã

Conheça os nomeados para os Óscares 2017

Saiba que filmes e atores estão na corrida aos mais desejados prémios do cinema.
Por Pedro Zagacho Gonçalves|13:11
Foto Getty Images
Foram anuciados esta terça-feira os candidatos aos Óscares de 2017. Os nomeados e vencedores de edições anteriores do mais desejado galardão do mundo do cinema Jennifer Hudson, Brie Larson, Emmanuel Lubezki, Jason Reitman e Ken Watanabe juntaram-se à Presidente da Academia Cheyl Boon Isaacs para anunciar os nomeados.

Fique a conhecê-los:

Melhor Filme

La La Land

Moonlight

Manchester by the Sea

Arrival

Lion

Hacksaw Ridge

Hidden Figures

Fences

Hell or High Water


Melhor Atriz

Emma Stone, La La Land

Natalie Portman, Jackie

Amy Adams, Arrival

Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins

Isabelle Huppert, Elle


Melhor Ator

Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea

Denzel Washington, Fences

Ryan Gosling, La La Land

Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic

Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge

Tom Hanks, Sully

