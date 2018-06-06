Cimeira entre Trump e Kim vai decorrer em hotel de luxo em ilha de Singapura

Encontro entre os dois líderes tem sido uma incerteza.

Por Lusa | 04:25

O encontro histórico entre o Presidente norte-americano e o líder norte-coreano vai decorrer num hotel de luxo na ilha Sentosa, em Singapura, a 12 de junho, anunciou a porta-voz da Casa Branca.

O encontro entre Donald Trump e Kim Jong-un vai começar às 09:00 (02:00 em Lisboa), indicou Sarah Sanders, na terça-feira, na sua páginal oficial da rede Twitter.

"A cimeira de Singapura entre o Presidente dos EUA e o líder Kim Jong-Un será no Capella Hotel, na ilha Sentosa".



<blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="pt"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">UPDATE: The venue for the Singapore summit between <a href="https://twitter.com/POTUS?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@POTUS</a> and Leader Kim Jong Un will be the Capella Hotel on Sentosa Island. We thank our great Singaporean hosts for their hospitality.</p>— Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) <a href="https://twitter.com/PressSec/status/1004037987607498754?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">5 de junho de 2018</a></blockquote>

<script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>