1

Ator da série 'How I Met Your Mother' operado após tocar em ouriço-do-mar

Acidente que envolveu Neil Patrick Harris aconteceu durante as férias com a família em viagem pela Europa.
Correio da Manhã 12:28
O ator norte-americano Neil Patrick Harris, estrela da série 'How I Met Your Mother', foi submetido a uma intervenção cirúrgica depois de tocar num ouriço-do-mar.

Segundo avança o jornal Metro, o acidente aconteceu durante as férias com a família, quando estava a escalar rochas. Ficou infetado e perfurou um tendão, de acordo com os médicos.

"O que aconteceu foi que perfurei um tendão e graças ao talento dos médicos isto ficou resolvido", escreveu o ator nas redes sociais.

Neil Patrick e o marido, David Burtka, bem como os gémeos de nove anos Harper e Gideon, passaram o verão em viagem pela Europa, incluindo países como a Croácia, França e Itália.

Em Nice, França, passaram férias com amigos próximos do cantor Elton John, antes de viajarem pelo continente europeu.

