Ator da série 'How I Met Your Mother' operado após tocar em ouriço-do-mar

Edição Portugal | África
- Exclusivos
- Cm ao Minuto
- Portugal
- Sociedade
- Desporto
- Política
- Economia
- Opinião
- Mundo
- Insólitos
- Cultura
- Tv Media
- Tecnologia
- Famosos
- Boa Vida
- Multimédia
- Mais CM
- Lisbon Cool
- CMTV
- C Studio
View this post on Instagram
Had surgery today. I tripped and hand planted onto a sea urchin almost two months ago while climbing rocky cliffs in Croatia. Most of the tiny spines I dug out myself, but two refused to leave and one got infected. Turns out it pierced through a tendon (see ultrasound video). Well, thanks to the surgical talents of Dr. Dan Polatsch and his team, I’m officially urchin free and on the mend. Only drawback - having to wear this massive hand elevating contraption for the foreseeable future (see third pic). All in all, though, I have to say: uni is still delicious.