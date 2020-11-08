Morreu Bones Hillman, baixista dos Midnight Oil de 'Beds are Burning'
Músico não resistiu a uma longa batalha contra o cancro.
Correio da Manhã08:18
FOTO: Getty Images
Morreu Bones Hillman, baixista da banda Midnight Oil, após uma longa batalha contra o cancro. A banda popularizou-se em todo o Mundo com o single 'Beds are Burning' que chegou aos tops na Nova Zelândia, África do Sul e Canadá.
O anúncio da morte de Bones Hillman foi feito pela banda através do Twitter onde revelam que o músico perdeu a batalha contra o cancro. Bones Hillman morreu em sua casa, no Milwaukee, nos EUA.
We’re grieving the loss of our brother Bones Hillman, who has passed away at his home in Milwaukee today after a cancer battle. He was the bassist with the beautiful voice, the band member with the wicked sense of humour, and our brilliant musical comrade. pic.twitter.com/qP5EJqZowL