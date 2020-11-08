 
Morreu Bones Hillman, baixista dos Midnight Oil de 'Beds are Burning'

Músico não resistiu a uma longa batalha contra o cancro.
Correio da Manhã 08:18
Morreu Bones Hillman, baixista da banda Midnight Oil, após uma longa batalha contra o cancro. A banda popularizou-se em todo o Mundo com o single 'Beds are Burning' que chegou aos tops na Nova Zelândia, África do Sul e Canadá.

O anúncio da morte de Bones Hillman foi feito pela banda através do Twitter onde revelam que o músico perdeu a batalha contra o cancro. Bones Hillman morreu em sua casa, no Milwaukee, nos EUA.


Para além de baixista, Hillman era uma das vozes dos Midnight Oil desde 1987. Trabalhou com a banda durante 15 anos e entrou para substituir Peter Gifford.

