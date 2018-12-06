Correio da Manhã

Morreu Pete Shelley, vocalista dos Buzzcocks

Cantor terá sofrido um AVC.
22:57
Morreu Pete Shelley, vocalista dos Buzzcocks, banda fundamental do punk rock inglês. Peter McNeish, o seu nome real, tinha 63 anos e terá morrido de ataque cardíaco, avança a BBC.

Ever Fallen in Love é o hit de sucesso da banda que lamentou a morte do vocalista via Twitter. Era "um dos compositores mais influentes e prolíficas do Reino Unido e co-fundador da banda original de punk Buzzcocks", lê-se no Twitter.

A agente da banda disse à BBC que Pete morreu esta quinta-feira na Estónia, onde se encontrava a viver.

A música de Shelley inspirou gerações de músicos ao longo de uma carreira de cinco décadas com sua banda e como artista solo, assumiu a banda.





