Ozzy Osbourne cancela digressão após sofrer queda aparatosa em casa

O músico Ozzy Osbourne sofreu uma queda aparatosa na sua casa, em Los Angeles, nos Estados Unidos e viu-se obrigado a cancelar todas as datas da digressão marcadas para este ano."Eu voltarei", afirma o músico na publicação do Instagram onde anuncia a pausa.Ozzy afirma ainda que todas as datas vão ser reagendadas e deve voltar aos concertos no início de 2020.