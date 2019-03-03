Ciclista suíça obrigada a parar por se aproximar da prova dos homens

Nicole Hanselmann estava quase a apanhar os ciclistas que tinham partido 10 minutos antes.

Nicole Hanselmann estava a competir na Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, uma prova de ciclismo pela Bélgica que ocorreu este sábado, quando a organização a obrigou a parar por se estar a aproximar da competição masculina. Os ciclistas tinham saído 10 minutos antes da prova feminina arrancar.A ciclista suíça partilhou o momento nas redes sociais e demonstrou a estranheza que o momento lhe causou: "Ataquei passados sete quilómetros [do início da prova] e estava sozinha aos 30. Mas depois um momento estranho aconteceu e quase vi o pelotão dos homens", começou por explicar Nicole no Instagram."Ou as outras mulheres e eu estávamos muito rápidas ou os homens muito lentos", brincou na mesma publicação.Nicole, que terminou a etapa na 74ª. posição da geral, contou ao site CyclingNews que a organização lhe disse que "teve de neutralizar a corrida porque estava muito perto da prova masculina".A prova feminina foi ganha pela holandesa Chantal Blaak. A italiana Marta Bastianelli ficou em segundo.