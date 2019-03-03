Ciclista suíça obrigada a parar por se aproximar da prova dos homens

Ver esta publicação no Instagram
Today was the first spring classic in Belgium. I attacked after 7km, and was alone in the break for around 30km...but then a awkward moment happend and I almost saw the back of the men's peloton... May the other women and me were to fast or the men to slow After the neutralization, I was caught up again and finished the race on the 74th place. ?? #bigla #chapter2 #endura #ohn #ohn19 #ohnwomen #roadrace #springclassic #sheridesroad #sufferfest #womenpower : @velofocus
pub
pub