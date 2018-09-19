Ronaldo expulso e em lágrimas na estreia europeia pela Juventus

Craque português saiu do relvado desiludido com o desfecho.

Forza @Cristiano .. Never give up .. we will always be with you ??? pic.twitter.com/bRoYuxQRBN — Naif (@Naifale10) September 19, 2018

Cristiano Ronaldo não teve uma estreia europeia pela Juventus muito feliz. O craque foi expulso aos 28 minutos frente ao Valência por conduta anti-desportiva.O atleta foi castigado pelo árbitro quando atacou a baliza adversária derrubando pelo caminho um dos adversários.O craque português saiu do relvado em lágrimas.Apesar da expulsão do avançado, a Juventus conseguiu uma vitória por 2-0 frente ao ValênciaNo twitter as mensagens de revolta começam a multiplicar-se afirmando que o cartão vermelho aplicado pelo árbitro não foi justo.