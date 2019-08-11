 
Fã de Salah parte o nariz ao tentar alcançar jogador e acabou surpreendido

Menino de 11 anos seguia o carro do avançado do Liverpool quando foi contra um candeeiro.
Correio da Manhã 13:32
Os irmãos Louis e Isaac Fowler nunca pensaram que a perseguição ao carro do ídolo Mohamed Salah acabasse com um nariz partido. Mas aconteceu. Quando os jogadores do Liverpool saíram do centro de treinos, em Melwood, Isaac de 10 anos e Louis, de 11, começaram uma corrida desenfreada.

Louis não reparou num candeeiro e acabou por partir o nariz causando algum alarme a todos os que assistiam.

O internacional egípcio apercebeu-se do acidente e voltou para trás. Acabou por reconfortar o pequeno fã e presenteou-o, assim como ao irmão, com uma fotografia. "Enquanto chamávamos a ambulância, vimos o Mo a aproximar-se após ter visto o Louis, para verificar se estavam ambos bem", contou Jo Cooper, o padrasto da criança aos Sky Sports.

Jo contou ainda que Mohamed fez um pedido de desculpas: "Os miúdos gritaram de entusiasmo quando ele saiu do carro. O Louis ficou histérico e abraçou-o. O Mo pediu desculpa, preocupou-se e demonstrou uma grande compaixão pelos rapazes, o que os fez sentir-se muito melhor".

Melwood Mohamed Salah Isaac Fowler Liverpool Mo Jo Cooper desporto
