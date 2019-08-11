Fã de Salah parte o nariz ao tentar alcançar jogador e acabou surpreendido

Edição Portugal | África
- Exclusivos
- Cm ao Minuto
- Portugal
- Sociedade
- Desporto
- Política
- Economia
- Opinião
- Mundo
- Insólitos
- Cultura
- Tv Media
- Tecnologia
- Famosos
- Boa Vida
- Multimédia
- Mais CM
- Lisbon Cool
- CMTV
- C Studio
@MoSalah thank you for coming back to check on my boys after Louis KO’d himself trying to get a wave! He loves you so much and the pain went away instantly when you came to give them a hug. A nose reset worth well worth it he said. You are a top man and a true gent! #EgyptianKing pic.twitter.com/wrmHc4vxB9— Joe Cooper (@joecooper93) August 10, 2019