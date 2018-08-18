Pelé deseja sorte a Cristiano Ronaldo para a estreia na Juventus

Good luck, Cristiano, for your first game with Juve. Had things worked out differently, I may have played for the Old Lady too. Over dinner one evening in 1961, the owner of Fiat offered the President of @SantosFC a million dollars to sign me! I only played in these stripes though. // Boa sorte ao @Cristiano no seu primeiro jogo na @Juventus. Se as coisas tivessem sido diferentes, talvez eu tivesse jogado pela Velha Senhora também. Em um jantar em 1961, o dono da Fiat ofereceu ao presidente do Santos um milhão de dólares para me contratar. No entanto, eu só joguei vestindo essa camisa listrada. #SerieA
