Pelé deseja sorte a Cristiano Ronaldo para a estreia na Juventus

Por Lusa | 17:32

O antigo futebolista brasileiro Pelé desejou este sábado sorte ao português Cristiano Ronaldo para a estreia ao serviço da Juventus, na visita ao Chievo, da primeira jornada da Liga italiana."Boa sorte ao Cristiano no seu primeiro jogo na Juventus", escreveu Pelé, na sua página oficial no Instagram.O campeão do mundo em 1958, 1962 e 1970 recordou ainda que teve a oportunidade não aproveitada de vestir a camisola do clube de Turim, mas acabou por cumprir grande parte da carreira no Santos."Se as coisas tivessem sido diferentes, talvez eu tivesse jogado pela 'velha senhora' também. Num jantar em 1961, o dono da Fiat ofereceu ao presidente do Santos um milhão de dólares para me contratar. No entanto, eu só joguei vestindo essa camisa listrada", acrescentou Pelé.