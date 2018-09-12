Correio da Manhã

Desporto

John Terry recusa mudança para Moscovo por causa da família

Jogador de 37 anos tinha proposta do Spartak de Moscovo.
20:08
  • partilhe
  • 0
  • +
O defesa central John Terry, de 37 anos, recusou uma mudança para Moscovo após ter recebido proposta do Spartak.

John Terry tinha uma proposta do Spartak de Moscovo que acabou por rejeitar devido à família, segundo explica numa publicação no Instagram.

O antigo jogador do Chelsea utilizou as redes sociais para divulgar a notícia:

pub

pub

Ver todos os comentários
Para comentar tem de ser utilizador registado, se já é faça
Caso ainda não o seja, clique no link e registe-se em 30 segundos. Participe, a sua opinião é importante!