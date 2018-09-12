John Terry recusa mudança para Moscovo por causa da família

Jogador de 37 anos tinha proposta do Spartak de Moscovo.

20:08

O defesa central John Terry, de 37 anos, recusou uma mudança para Moscovo após ter recebido proposta do Spartak.John Terry tinha uma proposta do Spartak de Moscovo que acabou por rejeitar devido à família, segundo explica numa publicação no Instagram.O antigo jogador do Chelsea utilizou as redes sociais para divulgar a notícia: