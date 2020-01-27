 
Um dia depois do adeus, homenagens dos famosos à estrela da NBA Kobe Bryant multiplicam-se

Antigo jogador dos LA Lakers perdeu a vida, aos 41 anos, num acidente de helicóptero em Calabasas, na Califórnia.
Correio da Manhã
O Mundo do basquetebol, e o Mundo do Desporto em geral, está de luto pela morte de Kobe Bryant.

O antigo jogador dos LA Lakers perdeu a vida, aos 41 anos, num acidente de helicóptero em Calabasas, na Califórnia, EUA, do qual resultaram outras sete vítimas mortais, entre elas a filha do jogador, Gianna de 13 anos.

Nas redes sociais foram várias as marcas e personalidades do Mundo do Desporto, e não só, que prestarem uma homenagem ao antigo jogador.
