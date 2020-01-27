Um dia depois do adeus, homenagens dos famosos à estrela da NBA Kobe Bryant multiplicam-se

Um nome gravado a ouro na história do desporto. Kobe Bryant, serás sempre lembrado como um dos maiores de sempre.



A name written in gold in sports history. Kobe Bryant, you'll always be remembered as one of the greatest ever. pic.twitter.com/SW67hqVfFq — Portugal (@selecaoportugal) January 26, 2020

Reports are that basketball great Kobe Bryant and three others have been killed in a helicopter crash in California. That is terrible news! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2020

Kobe was a legend on the court and just getting started in what would have been just as meaningful a second act. To lose Gianna is even more heartbreaking to us as parents. Michelle and I send love and prayers to Vanessa and the entire Bryant family on an unthinkable day. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 26, 2020

Dia triste pra nós dos esporte, pra nós fãs e principalmente pra família e amigos de kobe. Com suas mãos se fez lenda, obrigado por exaltar o esporte Kobe... que Deus conforte o coração de sua família e amigos #ripkobebryant #24 pic.twitter.com/QPjIy7Fhou — Neymar Jr (@neymarjr) January 26, 2020

Conmocionado por el fallecimiento de una de las mayores leyendas del deporte, Kobe Bryant. DEP así como su hija y acompañantes. pic.twitter.com/sZ7TrRfP2g — Marco Asensio (@marcoasensio10) January 26, 2020

I’m sad to hear that we lost one of our greats. @kobebryant was one of the greatest athletes and was such an inspiration to so many including myself. I’m deeply saddened for his family and for the people around the world who looked up to him. May he and his daughter rest in peace pic.twitter.com/O4ZWANcGKm — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) January 26, 2020

Still can't believe this happened!



You were a big influence to millions of people, including myself!



You changed sports history and your legacy will always be remembered.



Thank you, Champion!



Heroes come and go but LEGENDS are forever! pic.twitter.com/izeT4xFar1 — André Gomes (@aftgomes) January 26, 2020

More than just an icon in Basketball - the world has lost a sporting superstar.



Thinking of the Bryant family & friends today after the tragic passing of Kobe, his daughter Gigi and their friends who were travelling with them. #RIP https://t.co/fU6tSF01iR — MotoGP™ (@MotoGP) January 26, 2020

I woke up this morning with the horrible news of the tragic death of one of the greatest sportsman in the world. Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and other passengers. My condolences to his wife and families. I am in shock. — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) January 27, 2020

O Mundo do basquetebol, e o Mundo do Desporto em geral, está de luto pela morte de Kobe Bryant.O antigo jogador dos LA Lakers perdeu a vida, aos 41 anos, num acidente de helicóptero em Calabasas, na Califórnia, EUA, do qual resultaram outras sete vítimas mortais, entre elas a filha do jogador, Gianna de 13 anos.