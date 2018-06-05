Afinal Kate não repetiu o vestido no casamento real

Kate Middleton não repetiu o vestido que utilizou no casamento do príncipe Harry e Meghan Markle, ao contrário do que se tem especulado.
Apesar de Meghan ser a ‘estrela’ naquele dia, a roupa utilizada pela duquesa de Cambridge não foi indiferente aos críticos da moda, que muito especularam sobre o vestido utilizado por Kate, muito semelhante ao que escolheu para a cerimónia de batizado da filha Charllote, em 2015.
No entanto, uma fã muito atenta apontou através de uma publicação no Instagram o detalhe que diferencia os vestidos: os botões de punho (que Kate não utilizava no batizado da filha).
O vestido em questão terá sido utilizado também em julho de 2017, durante as comemorações belgas a que o casal real assistiu.
#royalstyle - The Duchess of Cambridge wore an Alexander McQueen's coat for Harry and Meghan's wedding; and no, it's not the same coat she wore for Charlotte's christening, and in other two occasions (here pictured in Belgium in 2017). - Even if it looks the same coat, one is cream (first pic) and one is "primrose yellow" (you can see it's not cream in the official wedding's portrait, and also if we compared it with Charlotte's dress, which is white). - And if we look at the details, the one she wore for the wedding has buttons on the cuffs that the cream one doesn't have . It's not the first time Kate wore identical (or very similar) dresses/coats in two different colors: 2) Dresses by Preen, she has it in black and in red; 3) Dresses by Emilia Wickstead, in blue and in pink; 4) Coats by Catherine Walker, in red and in cornflower blue; 5) Jackets by Philosophy by Lorenzo Serafini, in red and in blue; 6) Coats by Emilia Wickstead, one in blue and one in green; 7) Dresses by Amanda Wakeley, in cream and in grey; 8) Coats by Dolce & Gabbana (not exacly the same) in burgundy and in green; 9) Blazers by Smythe, in blue and in green. #britishroyalfamily #britishroyals #brf #duchessofcambridge #duchessofcambridgestyle #katemiddleton #catherinemiddleton #samedress #instafashion #fashion #instaroyals #royaladdicted2fashion
Uma publicação partilhada por Royal Addicted (@royaladdicted2) a
pub
pub