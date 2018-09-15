Ariana Grande quebra o silêncio sobre Mac Miller

O cantor morreu no dia 7 de setembro, aos 26 anos.

17:37

"Adorei-te desde o dia em que te conheci, quando tinha 19 anos, e vou adorar-te para sempre. Não consigo acreditar que já não estejas aqui. Não consigo parar de pensar nisso. Nós falámos sobre isso. Tantas vezes. Estou tão zangada. Estou tão triste, não sei o que fazer. Foste o meu melhor amigo. Durante tanto tempo. Acima de qualquer outra pessoa", escreveu.





Ariana Grande falou pela primeira vez depois da morte do rapper e ex-namorado Mac Miller. O jovem, de 26 anos, foi encontrado morto no dia 7 de setembro vítima de overdose."Desculpa não ter conseguido tratar ou tirar-te a dor", disse a cantora num texto em que homenageava o cantor.A cantora e Miller separaram-se em maio, após um namoro de dois anos. A publicação, com um pequeno vídeo do rapper, conta já com mais de 17 milhões de visualizações.Ariana encontra-se agora noiva do comediante Pete Davidson.