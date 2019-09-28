 
Meghan Markle faz viagem secreta para homenagear jovem torturada e espancada até à morte

Duquesa de Sussex foi até à África do Sul em homenagem a Uyinene Mrwetyna, estudante de 19 anos.
Correio da Manhã 08:28
Vidas
Meghan Markle, duquesa de Sussex, fez uma viagem secreta até à África do Sul para prestar homenagem a uma jovem estudante de 19 anos que foi torturada, violada e espancada até à morte, no passado mês de agosto.

Segundo avança o jornal The Sun, Meghan deslocou-se secretamente até ao município sul-africano de Khayelitsh e juntou às fitas amarelas, deixadas no local do crime, uma mensagem comovente escrita à mão no idioma local. 

"Estamos juntos", pode ler-se na mensagem deixada pela duquesa de Sussex para homenagear Uyinene Mrwetyna, que foi atraída para uma armadilha quando foi buscar uma encomenda ao correio da zona. 

Este assassinato chocou a África do Sul e provocou indignação e manifestações em todo o País contra a violência contra as mulheres, às quais Meghan deu destaque num discurso durante a digressão pelo país. 

"Simi kunye kulesisimo" – ‘We stand together in this moment’ The Duchess of Sussex has tied a ribbon at the site where 19-year-old Cape Town student Uyinene Mrwetyana was murdered last month, to pay her respects and to show solidarity with those who have taken a stand against gender based violence and femicide. Over the last month in Capetown, protests erupted through the streets in outrage over GBV in South Africa. The Duke and Duchess had been following what had happened from afar and were both eager to learn more when they arrived in South Africa. The Duchess spoke to the mother of Uyinene this week to relay their condolences. Visiting the site of this tragic death and being able to recognise Uyinene, and all women and girls effected by GBV (specifically in South Africa, but also throughout the world) was personally important to The Duchess. Uyinene’s death has mobilised people across South Africa in the fight against gender based violence, and is seen as a critical point in the future of women’s rights in South Africa. The Duchess has taken private visits and meetings over the last two days to deepen her understanding of the current situation and continue to advocate for the rights of women and girls. For more information on the recent events in South Africa, please see link in bio. #AmINext

