Shakira coloca fábrica de produção de perfumes a fazer álcool gel para ajudar governo espanhol

Anúncio foi feito pela própria cantora numa publicação na sua conta na rede social Instagram.
Correio da Manhã 16:17
A fábrica onde são produzidas as fragrâncias da linha de perfumes da cantora Shakira está a fabricar álcool gel para ajudar na prevenção e contenção do coronavírus.

O anúncio foi feito pela própria cantora numa publicação na sua conta na rede social Instagram.

"Muito orgulhosa dos esforços positivos das empresas nestes tempos difíceis, como os meus parceiros na Puig, que dedicam as suas fábricas de perfume à produção de álcool gel para ser doado ao governo espanhol", escreveu Shakira na legenda que acompanha um conjunto de fotografias onde é possível observar a produção do produto em curso.

O álcool gel será doado ao governo espanhol, que enfrenta uma batalha contra o Covid-19, que provocou já 4089 mortos e 56.188 infetados em toda a Espanha.
