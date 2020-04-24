Tom Hanks escreve a rapaz chamado Corona que sofreu bullying

.@tomhanks has written a heart-felt letter to a young Helensvale boy named Corona. The 8-year-old was being bullied at school and decided to write to the Hollywood superstar and his wife @RitaWilson, after they were diagnosed with Coronavirus. https://t.co/6l2nzFJNn5 #7NEWS pic.twitter.com/H02WF2dRCx — 7NEWS Gold Coast (@7NewsGoldCoast) April 23, 2020

Tom Hanks respondeu à carta de um rapaz australiano chamado Corona, que se queixou ao ator de sofrer bullying por parte das outras crianças por causa do seu nome - semelhante a coronavírus. A criança escreveu a Hanks quando ele ainda se encontrava na Austrália a recuperar da Covid-19. Agora, o ator norte-americano já está nos EUA."Ouvi nas notícias que tu e a tua mulher tinham apanhado o coronavírus. Estão bem?", perguntou Corona De Vries.Na carta, o rapaz contou que adora o seu nome, mas que lhe chamavam "coronavírus". "Eu fico muito triste e zangado quando as pessoas me chamam isso", lamentou.Na resposta, Tom Hanks escreveu: "Querido amigo Corona. A tua carta fez com que eu e a minha mulher nos sentíssemos tão maravilhosos! Obrigado por seres tão bom amigo - os amigos fazem com que os amigos se sintam bem quando estão em baixo"."És a única pessoa que conheci que tem o nome Corona - como o anel à volta do Sol, uma coroa", lê-se na carta.Hanks referiu-se de seguida à máquina de escrever que usou em isolamento na Austrália, da marca Corona. "Pensei que esta máquina de escrever combinava contigo. Levei-a para a Gold Coast [região perto de Brisbane, Austrália], e agora, está de volta - contigo. Pergunta a um adulto como funciona. E usa-a para me escreveres de volta." Com a carta, Corona recebeu a máquina de escrever.Corona De Vries escreveu a Tom Hanks porque o ator dá voz a Woody, da saga de filmes de animação Toy Story. A carta termina com "PS - Tens um amigo em mim!", numa referência à canção You'Ve Got a Friend in Me, dos filmes.Segundo o canal australiano 7News, Corona está entusiasmado por ter feito um amigo nos Estados Unidos.