1

Condutor de carro funerário na faixa errada pergunta se cadáver não conta como passageiro

Resposta engraçada evitou com que levasse uma multa.
Correio da Manhã 01:30
Condutor de carro funerário na faixa errada pergunta se cadáver não conta como passageiro FOTO: Twitter
O condutor de um carro funerário foi parado pela polícia, no Nevada, por conduzir numa faixa reservada a veículos com grande ocupação - vias em que só podem andar carros com dois ou mais ocupantes.

Em vez das desculpas habituais, o condutor perguntou ao polícia se o cadáver não contava como passageiro. 

Como o condutor deixou o polícia divertido, este acabou por não lhe passar uma multa deixando-lhe apenas um aviso. 

As autoridades partilharam o insólito no Twitter e clarificaram: só contam como ocupantes do veículo pessoas "vivas e a respirar". 

