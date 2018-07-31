Estação de metro inundada na Suécia torna-se piscina comunitária

Período de chuvas torrenciais inundou plataforma e moradores decidiram ir buscar os insufláveis.

no centro de Upsália, na Suécia, tornou-se numa piscina comunitária para os moradores da cidade.



Em vez do encerramento da estação ter transtornado a população, a zona tornou-se de interesse público e rapidamente se encheu de insufláveis.



As fotografias do momento estão a ser partilhadas nas redes sociais e mostram um ambiente de descontração e diversão na plataforma.



Apesar de todos se estarem a divertir, rapidamente os seguranças da estação retiraram as pessoas do local devido ao perigo de eletrocussão.















Uma estação de comboios inundada, devido às chuvas torrenciais que se fizeram sentir nos últimos dias