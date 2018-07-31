Correio da Manhã

Estação de metro inundada na Suécia torna-se piscina comunitária

Período de chuvas torrenciais inundou plataforma e moradores decidiram ir buscar os insufláveis.
23:45
Uma estação de comboios inundada, devido às chuvas torrenciais que se fizeram sentir nos últimos dias no centro de Upsália, na Suécia, tornou-se numa piscina comunitária para os moradores da cidade. 

Em vez do encerramento da estação ter transtornado a população, a zona tornou-se de interesse público e rapidamente se encheu de insufláveis. 

As fotografias do momento estão a ser partilhadas nas redes sociais e mostram um ambiente de descontração e diversão na plataforma.

Apesar de todos se estarem a divertir, rapidamente os seguranças da estação retiraram as pessoas do local devido ao perigo de eletrocussão. 



