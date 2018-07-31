Estação de metro inundada na Suécia torna-se piscina comunitária

People are having fun; the security are trying to spoil it though. Update: The water might get electrified. Update #2: Do not repost this pic without asking; and, NO, I will NOT give away my rights to my pics for free to your commercial news organization. Update #3: No need to ask if you just link to the pic; just don’t do it commercially, ok?
Uma publicação partilhada por @ svanstrom a
People are having fun; the security are trying to spoil it though. Update: The water might get electrified. Update #2: Do not repost this pic without asking; and, NO, I will NOT give away my rights to my pics for free to your commercial news organization. Update #3: No need to ask if you just link to the pic; just don’t do it commercially, ok?
Uma publicação partilhada por @ svanstrom a