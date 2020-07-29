Idosos donos de lavandaria tornam-se estrelas do Instagram e ícones da moda

Chang Wan-ji e Hsu Sho-er, ele com 83 anos e ela 84, são os donos da lavandaria Wansho no centro de Taiwan. Tudo normal até aqui... mas o facto é que este casal se tornou um autêntico ícone da moda alcançando o estrelato na rede social Instagram. Utilizam as roupas esquecidas nas máquinas para tirar fotografias de catálogo e assim, com apenas 21 publicações, chegaram a um público de milhares de pessoas.São seguidos por mais de meio milhão de pessoas e até o neto foi surpreendido com o sucesso dos avós. "Fiquei realmente surpreso. Não fazia ideia de que tantos estrangeiros iam estar interessados no smeus avós", referiu ao The New York Times.A ideia de criar uma conta no Instagram tinha surgido devido à queda abrupta do negócio devido à pandemia de coronavírus. Mas a brincadeira atingiu um patamar que nunca tinham imaginado.O casal de instagramers está junto há 61 anos, conheceram-se no final da década de 1950. Juntos criaram o negócio da lavandaria. Agora tornaram-se ícones da Internet e fizeram a melhor campanha de 'marketing' de sempre para o negócio. O casal incentivou as pessoas mais velhas a permanecer no ativo. "É melhor do que estarem sentadas a assistir televisão", referem. A verdade é que as fotografias com as roupas esquecidas fizeram com que alguns clientes voltassem à loja e pagassem as contas.