Idosos donos de lavandaria tornam-se estrelas do Instagram e ícones da moda

Utilizam as roupas esquecidas nas máquinas para tirar autênticas fotografias de catálogo.
Chang Wan-ji e Hsu Sho-er, ele com 83 anos e ela 84, são os donos da lavandaria Wansho no centro de Taiwan. Tudo normal até aqui... mas o facto é que este casal se tornou um autêntico ícone da moda alcançando o estrelato na rede social Instagram. Utilizam as roupas esquecidas nas máquinas para tirar fotografias de catálogo e assim, com apenas 21 publicações, chegaram a um público de milhares de pessoas.

São seguidos por mais de meio milhão de pessoas e até o neto foi surpreendido com o sucesso dos avós. "Fiquei realmente surpreso. Não fazia ideia de que tantos estrangeiros iam estar interessados no smeus avós", referiu ao The New York Times.

A ideia de criar uma conta no Instagram tinha surgido devido à queda abrupta do negócio devido à pandemia de coronavírus. Mas a brincadeira atingiu um patamar que nunca tinham imaginado.

O casal de instagramers está junto há 61 anos, conheceram-se no final da década de 1950. Juntos criaram o negócio da lavandaria. Agora tornaram-se ícones da Internet e fizeram a melhor campanha de 'marketing' de sempre para o negócio. O casal incentivou as pessoas mais velhas a permanecer no ativo. "É melhor do que estarem sentadas a assistir televisão", referem. A verdade é que as fotografias com as roupas esquecidas fizeram com que alguns clientes voltassem à loja e pagassem as contas.
