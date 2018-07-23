Mulher denuncia masturbação durante voo e é humilhada

Uma mulher que viajava num avião da United Airlines que fazia a ligação entre Londres e Chicago denunciou à tripulação que acordou com um homem a masturbar-se ao seu lado por baixo de uma manta. Genevieve Pascolla diz que o pessoal de cabine se riu e gozou com a sua queixa.
"Deram-nos novos lugares. Depois começaram a fazer piadas sobre a situação e a perguntar qual o perfume que eu estava a usar. Ainda o desculparam afirmando que ele tinha bebido um pouco de vinho", explicou nas redes sociais.
"Ninguém o parou e ele ‘acabou’ o serviço. Havia uma criança sentada bem perto", escalreceu ainda.
A norte-americana colocou uma publicação online e criticou veementemente a reação da tripulação. O caso ocorreu no passado dia 4.
??*Trigger Warning*?? On June 4th I was on a #unitedairlines flight from Heathrow to Chicago. On this flight the man next to me started masturbating I woke up and saw him touching himself under a blanket (see attached video) I woke the woman next to me and got out of there to tell a flight attendant the attendants checked and confirmed that he was masturbating in public. Once I got up the woman next to me saw and she also got up. They gave us new seats. They then started making jokes about the situation asking "what perfume are you wearing" and excusing him saying "he’s had a bit of wine" no one stopped him. He was allowed to finish, with a child sitting closely by. After exiting the plane first to talk to security the security guard asked me if I’d like an apology from the offender I immediately rejected the request. It took @unitedairlines a month an a half to respond to my complaint. And I received this email today. I am appalled at the lack of action taken in this situation in which as a woman, I was terrified. This man is clearly capable of much more. So women and men out there pick an airline that cares about your safety. #unitedairlines referring to being assaulted on one of your flight as a "uncomfortable experience" is a bit of an understatement. (See email) your lack of action is disgusting. @united #unitedairlines #metoo
A companhia aérea já pediu desculpa pelo sucedido.
