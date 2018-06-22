Estação de comboios em Londres evacuada por suspeita de bomba

O supeito foi detido pela Polícia, avança a equipa policial, que conta reabrir a estação com brevidade.
Man running down the tracks claiming to have a bomb at Charing Cross Station @NetworkRailCHX pic.twitter.com/giRL7c517U— Bill (@BillTwittor) 22 de junho de 2018
Não há registo de feridos.
A man claiming to have a bomb at #CharingCross station has now been arrested. We are now working to reopen the station as soon as possible would like to thank passengers and rail staff for their patience and understanding during this incident.— BTP (@BTP) 22 de junho de 2018
pub
pub