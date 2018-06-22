Correio da Manhã

Estação de comboios em Londres evacuada por suspeita de bomba

Suspeito foi detido pela Polícia.
07:59
A estação de Charing Cross, em Londres, Inglaterra, foi evacuada após relatos de uma possível bomba, esta manhã de sexta-feira.

Ao que se sabe, um homem terá afirmado ter uma bomba em sua posse. "A estação foi evacuada por precaução e nenhum serviço está atualmente em curso", confirmou a polícia britânica, através do Twitter.

O supeito foi detido pela Polícia, avança a equipa policial, que conta reabrir a estação com brevidade.

Não há registo de feridos.



