"A dor juntou-os": A história dos pinguins que se abraçam enquanto veem as luzes de Melbourne

O fotógrafo revelou que só conseguiu tirar a fotografia após três noites com a colónia de pinguins, já que estes estavam sempre em movimento, a esfregar a barbatana um num outro ou a limparem-se.



Após o sucesso da primeira fotografia, Tobias partilhou outra do mesmo momento.



"A forma como este dois estavam a cuidar um do outro destacou-se da colónia inteira. Enquanto os outros pinguins dormiam ou corriam, estes dois estavam quietos a aproveitar cada segundo que tinham juntos, a abraçarem-se e a falar de coisas de pinguins", disse Baumgaertner.









Tobias Baumgaertner retira uma lição desta história. "A dor juntou-os. Às vezes encontramos o amor onde menos esperamos. É um previlégio amar verdadeiramente alguém, paradisíaco quando é correspondido, terminou.









Dois pinguins foram fotografados abraçados a ver o horizonte de Melbourne, na Austrália, por um fotógrafo de vida selvagem, Tobias