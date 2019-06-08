 
A Lua é parte de Marte? Donald Trump garante que sim

Presidente dos Estados Unidos critica os planos da NASA e deixa comentário insólito.
18:26
Donald Trump, Presidente dos EUA
O presidente dos EUA, Donald Trump, criticou a NASA esta sexta-feira pelos planos de enviar astronautas novamente à Lua em 2024 e pediu à agência espacial que se concentre em iniciativas "muito maiores" como ir a Marte, contrariando o seu anterior apoio à iniciativa lunar.

"Por todo o dinheiro que estamos a gastar, a NASA não deveria estar a falar sobre ir à Lua - Fizemos isso há 50 anos", escreveu o presidente no Twitter.

"Eles [NASA] devem estar focados em coisas muito maiores que estamos a fazer, incluindo Marte (da qual a Lua faz parte), Defesa e Ciência", disse o presidente dos Estados Unidos indicando que a Lua é parte de Marte.

Donald Trump dá assim que falar ao cometer mais uma gafe.

Além do erro, o presidente ainda se contraria uma vez que, no dia 13 de maio, tinha mostrado grande entusiasmo, através do Twitter, pelo regresso à Lua.


donald trump presidente dos eua twitter defesa defesa lua marte ciência presidente dos estados unidos ciência e tecnologia programa espacial
