Afinal Kate não repetiu o vestido no casamento real

Pequeno detalhe acabou com mistério sobre roupa da duquesa de Cambridge.

16:47

Kate Middleton não repetiu o vestido que utilizou no casamento do príncipe Harry e Meghan Markle, ao contrário do que se tem especulado.

Apesar de Meghan ser a ‘estrela’ naquele dia, a roupa utilizada pela duquesa de Cambridge não foi indiferente aos críticos da moda, que muito especularam sobre o vestido utilizado por Kate, muito semelhante ao que escolheu para a cerimónia de batizado da filha Charllote, em 2015.

No entanto, uma fã muito atenta apontou através de uma publicação no Instagram o detalhe que diferencia os vestidos: os botões de punho (que Kate não utilizava no batizado da filha).

O vestido em questão terá sido utilizado também em julho de 2017, durante as comemorações belgas a que o casal real assistiu.







