Pacote suspeito encontrado junto à entrada do parlamento no Reino Unido

Polícia especializada encontra-se no local.
16:50
Um pacote suspeito foi encontrado esta quarta-feira perto da Câmara dos Lordes, junto à entrada do parlamento no Reino Unido. O alerta foi dado cerca das 15h53. 

As autoridades estiveram no local a avaliar a embalagem. Não há registo de feridos.

Minutos após o alerta, as autoridades declararam que o pacote como "não suspeito". 



