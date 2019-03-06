Pacote suspeito encontrado junto à entrada do parlamento no Reino Unido

Polícia especializada encontra-se no local.

16:50

Police are dealing with a suspicious item found at Old Palace Yard, SW1 at 1553hrs on Wednesday, 6 March near the House of Lords - specialist officers are assessing the item. There are no reported injuries. Enquiries continue. — MPS Westminster (@MPSWestminster) March 6, 2019

Happy to update item found at Old Palace Yard, SW1 at 1553hrs on Wednesday, 6 March near the House of Lords has now been assessed and deemed non-suspicious. — MPS Westminster (@MPSWestminster) March 6, 2019

Um pacote suspeito foi encontrado esta quarta-feira perto da Câmara dos Lordes, junto à entrada do parlamento no Reino Unido. O alerta foi dado cerca das 15h53.As autoridades estiveram no local a avaliar a embalagem. Não há registo de feridos.Minutos após o alerta, as autoridades declararam que o pacote como "não suspeito".