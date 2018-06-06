Correio da Manhã

Violento incêndio consome hotel em Londres

Uma centena de bombeiros combate as chamas. Robbie Williams estava no hotel.
16:22
Um violento incêndio está a consumir um hotel na zona de Hyde Park, em Londres.

Trata-se, ao 
que tudo indica do Mandarin Oriental Hotel, uma luxuosa unidade hoteleira de estrelas em William Street Knightsbridge. Os hóspedes, entre os quais se encontrava o cantor Robbie Williams, foram retirados do hotel e foi criado um perímetro de segurança no local.

Segundo relatam os meios de comunicação britânicos, estão perto de cem bombeiros a combater as chamas esta quarta-feira. 

Grandes colunas de fumo são visíveis nos céus londrinos, especialmente na zona de West End. 




Testemunhas partilharam nas redes sociais as primeiras imagens, garantindo que o cenário é "muito mau". 




Diversas ruas nas proximidades foram encerradas ao trânsito e as autoridades estão a pedir às pessoas para evitarem a zona. O hotel onde o fogo terá começado foi evacuado.


Desconhece-se, para já, qual a origem deste incêndio, bem como se existe feridos a lamentar. 

Em atualização

