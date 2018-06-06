Violento incêndio consome hotel em Londres

JUST IN: Dozens of firefighters are tackling a blaze at a hotel in the Knightsbridge area of London https://t.co/ChtVjxJEv5 pic.twitter.com/enZ9rK8ypf— CNN International (@cnni) 6 de junho de 2018
Around 100 firefighters are tackling a large fire at a hotel of 12 floors in #Knightsbridge https://t.co/Q8RMsTDSTf © @jchan89 pic.twitter.com/X4PD65Mzee— London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) 6 de junho de 2018
Fire at the mandarin oriental in London pic.twitter.com/dLG7sAhQuZ— Florida Man (@gabepowl) 6 de junho de 2018
Steer clear of Sloane Street in Knightsbridge pic.twitter.com/7nGT1eTTGz— Justin (@justin_sandhu) 6 de junho de 2018
