Atirador abre fogo e faz vários feridos na base naval de Pearl Harbor no Havai

Não foi ainda confirmado o número de vítimas ou a gravidade dos ferimentos.
Correio da Manhã 01:25
Um atirador invadiu esta quarta-feira a base naval de Pearl Harbor, no Havai, e abriu fogo deixando várias pessoas feridas, segundo a imprensa internacional.

Segundo avança o Hawaii News Now, o local está isolado pelas autoridades. Não foi ainda confirmado o número de vítimas ou a gravidade dos ferimentos.

As autoridades avançaram no Twitter que o incidente levou ao encerramento da base naval.

Harbor Pearl Havaí crime lei e justiça Pearl Harbor tiroteio
