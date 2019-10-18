 
Ativista do grupo Extinction Rebellion escala Big Ben vestido de Boris Johnson e faz saudação nazi

Membro do grupo ambientalista mostrou uma tarja onde se podia ler "sem orgulho num planeta morto".
Correio da Manhã 18 de Outubro de 2019 às 16:30
FOTO: Direitos Reservados
Um membro do grupo ambientalista Extinction Rebellion escalou esta sexta-feira ao Big Ben mascarado de Boris Johnson e ergueu uma tarja onde se podia ler "sem orgulho num planeta morto". Foi ainda fotografado a fazer uma 'irónica' saudação nazi.

Ben Atkinson, de 43 anos, é cirurgião e protesta contra a falta de ação do Governo no combate às alterações climáticas.



Extinction Rebellion Big Ben Boris Johnson questões sociais grupos populacionais
