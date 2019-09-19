 
Avião caça F-16 belga despenha-se em França. Piloto preso em linha de alta tensão

Acidente ocorreu na cidade de Pluvigner.
Correio da Manhã 11:29
Um avião caça F-16 belga despenhou-se esta quinta-feira na cidade de Pluvigner, em França. O piloto está preso na linha de alta tensão, segundo avança a AP.

Um piloto foi resgatado com segurança e equipas de emergência estão a tentar retirar o outro piloto da linha de alta de tensão.

Foi montado um perímetro de segurança de cerca de 500 metros. A área onde ocorreu o acidente foi imediatamente evacuada. Não houve feridos entre os moradores.

Cerca de 100 polícias estão no local.

