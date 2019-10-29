 
Avião Cessna 414 colide contra casa em Nova Jersey

Embate deixou duas habitações em chamas, sendo possível ver enormes nuvens de fumo na zona.
SÁBADO 17:00
Embate deixou duas habitações em chamas FOTO: Twitter
Um avião Cessna 414 colidiu, esta terça-feira, com uma casa em Nova Jersey, EUA, deixando habitações casas a arder. O acidente ocorreu em Colonia, a cerca de 36 quilómetros da cidade de Nova York.

As imagens colocadas nas redes sociais permitem ver enormes nuvens de fumo, além das chamas.

As autoriades ainda não avançaram com dados sobre os tripulantes do aparelho e os habitantes. 

nova york colonia eua cessna nova jersey acidentes e desastres incêndios
