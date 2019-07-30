Baloiços instalados no muro que separa o México dos EUA fazem as delícias de crianças e adultos

Baloiços e escorregas foram instalados na fronteira dos Estados Unidos com o México para as crianças e adultos brincarem. Este é um projeto de dois professores que se tornou real esta segunda-feira.Segundo avança o site Huffington Post, o objetivo é as crianças de ambos os lados da fronteira poderem brincar juntas.Um dos professores que criou o projeto, Ronald Rael, escreveu nas redes sociais que esta é "uma das experiências mais incríveis da carreira", divulgando um vídeo que mostra várias pessoas a aderir à iniciativa."O muro tornou-se algo fortíssimo para as relações EUA-México e crianças e adultos foram ligados desta forma em ambos os lados", expliou Ronald Rael, de acordo com a mesma fonte.Recorde-se que, no mês passado, uma foto de um pai e uma filha, mortos, revelou a realidade muitas vezes fatal dos migrantes que fugiram da América do Sul em busca de uma vida melhor nos Estados Unidos.