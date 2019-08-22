Boris Johnson apanhado com pé em cima da mesa durante reunião com Macron

WATCH: Here’s the Reuters video of Boris Johnson putting his foot on the Elysee furniture. It seems President Macron was making small talk suggesting the table would work equally well as a footstool should the PM want to recline, which Johnson then jokingly does pic.twitter.com/dnv37t9mS4 — Tom Rayner (@RaynerSkyNews) August 22, 2019

A primeira viagem diplomática de Boris Johnson como primeiro-ministro do Reino Unido pode ter demorado um mês a acontecer, mas o governante britânico não demorou a fazer-se sentir em casa durante uma reunião na residência do Presidente francês, Emmanuel Macron.Em pleno Palácio do Eliseu, Boris aproveitou o momento em que jornalistas filmavam o encontro com Macron para colocar um pé em cima da mesa de apoio da sala onde se realizava o encontro.O presidente francês terá sugerido que a peça de mobiliário poderia funcionar como um banco para os pés se Boris quisesse reclinar-se durante a reunião. Johnson, desafiado, acedeu ao desafio e Macron riu-se timidamente.O momento aconteceu depois do chefe de Governo britânico e do chefe de Estado gaulês terem feito uma conferência de imprensa no relvado do Eliseu, em que Macron avisou que talvez não houvesse tempo para reescrever um novo acordo do Brexit para a saída do Reino Unido da União Europeia até ao prazo de 31 de Outubro.Em reação oficial ao encontro, o Eliseu indicou que a reunião tinha sido "construtiva" e "minuciosa".