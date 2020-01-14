Boris Johnson nega autorização para novo referendo sobre a independência da Escócia

Edição Portugal | África
Today I have written to Nicola Sturgeon. The Scottish people voted decisively to keep our United Kingdom together, a result which both the Scottish and UK Governments committed to respect.— Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) January 14, 2020
Let's make 2020 a year of growth and opportunity for the whole of the UK pic.twitter.com/JjQp3X2J2n
Cinquenta e cinco por cento dos escoceses recusaram a independência numa consulta popular realizada em 2014, mas no referendo de junho de 2016 sobre o Brexit, 62% votaram pela permanência do Reino Unido na União Europeia.