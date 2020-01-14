 
Boris Johnson nega autorização para novo referendo sobre a independência da Escócia

Decisão foi comunicada por carta esta terça-feira.
12:05
O primeiro-ministro britânico, Boris Johnson, não autorizou transferir poderes para a homóloga escocesa, Nicola Sturgeon, com vista à realização de um novo referendo sobre a independência da Escócia. A decisão foi comunicada por carta esta terça-feira, tendo o líder britânico partilhado a missiva na rede social Twitter. "Outro referendo sobre a independência manteria a estagnação política que a Escócia tem enfrentado na última década... É hora de trabalharmos todos juntos para unirmos todo o Reino Unido", escreveu o líder do executivo britânico.



A lei prevê que a realização de referendos esteja dependende da autorização de Londres. Por isso, em dezembro, após a vitória do Partido Nacionalista Escocês (SNP) nas eleições, a primeira-ministra da Escócia escreveu a Johnson pedindo que este iniciasse as negociações necessárias para a transferência de poderes decisórios de maneira a que a consulta ao povo fosse realizada. 

Ainda não se conhece uma reação oficial da Escócia à decisão. A 15 de dezembro do ano passado, Sturgeon defendeu que o Reino Unido não podia "aprisionar" o seu país contra "a sua vontade". 

Cinquenta e cinco por cento dos escoceses recusaram a independência numa consulta popular realizada em 2014, mas no referendo de junho de 2016 sobre o Brexit, 62% votaram pela permanência do Reino Unido na União Europeia.

